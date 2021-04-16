Cyntar Ventures Inc. Closes $1.5 Million Private Placement

Additionally, the Company wishes to announce a further private placement offering of up to 7,500,000 warrants (each a “ Warrant ” and collectively, the “ Warrants “) at a price of $0.05 per Warrant for gross proceeds of up to $375,000. Each Warrant is exercisable into one additional common share of the Company (each a “ Warrant Share “) upon payment of $0.15 per Warrant Share. The Warrants will expire on the third-year anniversary of their issuance.

The closing is subject to certain conditions including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 16, 2021) – CYNTAR VENTURES INC. (CSE: CYN) (the “ Company “) wishes to announce the closing of its previously announced (the “ Offering “) non-brokered private placement ( see press release dated February 22, 2021 ), for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “ Proceeds “). The Company issued 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per common share. The common shares are subject to a four month and one day hold. A finder’s fee equal to 7.5% of the Proceeds will be paid in connection with the Offering.

