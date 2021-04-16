Vibronyx Awarded Defense Logistics Agency Contract to Assess Contract Quality Control

Article content

Nashville, Tennessee–(Newsfile Corp. – April 16, 2021) – Vibronyx, a supply chain technology and analytics services company, has been awarded a Phase I contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to assess the current state of its Contract Quality Control capabilities across $35B of annual spend, and develop a Transformation Playbook to help guide the people, processes and technology improvements needed to modernize a critical element of the armed services’ supply chain.

Key Takeaways: