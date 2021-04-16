KWESST Updates SEDAR Filings

Article content

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 16, 2021) – KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced that it has filed on SEDAR an amended Annual Information Form for the fiscal period ended September 30, 2020 and Amended and Restated Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 (the “Q1 Filings”).

The primary change to the Q1 Filings is the reversal of $159,124 accrued liabilities for the annual payment related to the acquisition of the GhostStep electronic decoy in June 2020 because it was previously accounted for in the fair value of the purchase consideration of GhostStep Technology. Accordingly, this resulted in an equal reduction in the consolidated net loss for the quarter, with no change to the reported net loss per share (basic and diluted).

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes high-value ultra-miniaturized technology applications that make a critical difference to the safety and operational effectiveness of personnel in the defence and security industries. The company’s current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include: its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons; the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel; and, the PhantomTMelectronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. All systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems including Frontline, Edge, Killswitch and ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit) among others. KWESST also has developmental “smart ordnance” projects including its “Shot Counter” system, which records the number and type of rounds fired, for optimized firearms maintenance and performance. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.