Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) announces the appointment of Frederick Jung to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) effective immediately. Mr. Jung will provide financial guidance to Skychain to continue the growth of its business operations.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Skychain Announces Director Appointment Back to video

Mr. Jung is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Solar Flow-Through Funds. Mr. Jung’s extensive in corporate finance and strategic planning will be an invaluable contribution to Skychain Technologies Inc.

About Skychain Technologies

Skychain Technologies is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologies.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bill Zhang

President and CEO

______________________________________________________________________