Quantum Announces Extension to Amalgamation Agreement with Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 16, 2021) – Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: QBC.P) (“Quantum“) announces that it has entered into an Amended and Restated Amalgamation Agreement to extend the deadline for the completion of the proposed business combination (the “Transaction“) contemplated by the Amalgamation Agreement dated February 26, 2021 with Ocumetics Technology Corp. from April 15, 2021 to July 31, 2021.

The Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“). Details with respect to the Transaction are set out in Quantum’s press release dated March 1, 2021.

Trading of Quantum Shares

Pursuant to the policies of the TSXV, trading of the shares of Quantum has been halted on the TSXV and will remain halted until the conditions of the TSXV for the resumption of trading have been met.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Roger Jewett, CA

Director

(403) 650-7718