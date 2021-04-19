





Origen Acquires Prospective Ground Adjacent to Arlington Project

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VX)(the “Company” or “Origen”) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its Arlington property by 922 hectares through the purchase of the adjacent Fresh Pots claims from 1218802 B.C. Ltd. The Arlington property is located 17 kilometers north of the community of Beaverdell in B.C.’s southern interior and now covers an area of 1,571 hectares. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Origen Acquires Prospective Ground Adjacent to Arlington Project Back to video “The purchase of the Fresh Pots claims greatly enhances the prospectivity of the Arlington area for gold, silver, and copper. The source of the placer gold historically reported in China Creek has never been discovered and this acquisition may hold the key to that mystery,” states Blake Morgan, Company President. The Fresh Pots property is comprised of two claims covering 922.1 hectares, covers ground geologically similar to the Arlington property, and is believed to host copper/gold skarn mineralization. Historical Crown grant supporting documents, newspaper articles, and mineral claim survey maps from the late 1890’s detail a series of workings exploiting a ledge of magnetite iron carrying values in copper and gold (Boundary Creek Times, 1899) located north of China Creek and opposite the historic mining camp of Carmi. The China Creek area, including Carmi, was a landmark mining camp in the late 1800’s/early 1900’s and the creek itself reportedly produced placer gold between 1896-1898 that was believed to be sourced from the magnetite iron ledge (The Phoenix Pioneer, 1905). The property is fully road accessible, as it is transected by B.C. Highway 33, and has no record of modern exploration activity. A due diligence site visit conducted by Origen personnel on March 26-28, 2021 readily found and sampled magnetite and copper mineralization. Two grab samples* were taken and the results are as follows:

Article content Sample Number MJR001 returned 1.55% Copper, 0.31 g/t Gold and 35.8 g/t Silver

Sample Number MJR002 returned 1.625% Copper, 0.42 g/t Gold and 29.4 g/t Silver *Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization and to characterize the mineralization. Grab samples are by definition selective and not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project. The Company intends on conducting an exploration program on the newly expanded Arlington project in the coming months that will consist of mapping, soil sampling, and ground geophysics. Keeping in line with Origen’s project generator business model, the Company will be seeking a partner to further develop the project upon completion of the program. Figure 1: Map of Newly Expanded Arlington Project To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7117/80795_4f8242cde44388e6_001full.jpg Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Laboratory Methods Origen fieldwork followed industry standard practices. No duplicate samples were included due to the small number of samples and no standards or blanks were inserted. MSA Laboratories of Langley, British Columbia, Canada is a certified analytical laboratory (ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 quality accreditation) with experience in the chemical analysis of geological materials. Samples were delivered to the laboratory by an employee of Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. who was contracted to implement the site visit for the Company. All rock samples were prepared using MSA Labs PREP-915 which includes drying then crushing, with 70% passing 2 mm. A 500 g sub-sample of the coarse crush is further pulverized with 85% passing 75 μ. Gold results were conducted by an ore grade fire assay with an AAS finish (FAS-211). The 35-element analysis was done with an aqua regia digestion and ICP-AES (ICP-130).

Article content Rick Kemp P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Terms of the Acquisition Origen can purchase a 100% interest in the Fresh Pot claims by paying $3,500 in cash and issuing 200,000 shares. The transaction is subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval. About Origen Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone property in the mineral-rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project in Newfoundland. On behalf of Origen, Blake Morgan President For further information, please contact Blake Morgan, President at 236-878-4938 or Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80795 #distro

