The Very Good Food Company to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, April 26, 2021, after markets close. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Very Good Food Company to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Back to video CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS VERY GOOD will host a related conference call the following day, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/ 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the financial results and business outlook. Mitchell Scott, Chief Executive Officer, and Kamini Hitkari, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session after the prepared remarks. Participant Dial-In Numbers: Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6837

Toll / International: 1-631-891-4304

Article content * Participants should request The Very Good Food Company Earnings Call. The call will be available via webcast on Very Good’s investor page of the Company website at verygoodfood.com/investors or at this link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on VERY GOOD’s investor page approximately two hours after the conference call has ended. About The Very Good Food Company Inc. The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology to create plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand. Investor Contact: Phil Carlson / Erika Kay

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: VERY@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1233 The Very Good Food Company

Mitchell Scott

Chief Executive Officer and Director Kevan Matheson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: invest@verygoodbutchers.com Media Contact: Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: VERY@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1265 Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “proposed”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions.

Article content Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80802 #distro

