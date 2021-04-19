





Embark Delta Inc. Completes First Shipment to Province of Saskatchewan

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – Embark Delta Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc. (“Embark” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has successfully completed its first shipment of products to the province of Saskatchewan through our arrangement with Open Fields Distribution, Embark’s wholesale distribution partner in the province and one of the leading cannabis distributors in Saskatchewan. Embark’s products will be available online and at selected retail locations throughout the province. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Embark Delta Inc. Completes First Shipment to Province of Saskatchewan Back to video The Hank Co. (“Hank”) is part of Embark’s portfolio of 2.0 solventless concentrate brands. In addition to securing Hank’s Mid and High THC Bubble Hash, Open Fields Distribution will be distributing Hank’s Pressed Hash. Embark will continue to rollout additional concentrate products within the provinces combined with the launch of other product Cannabis 2.0 SKUs in the very near future.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7351/80811_6f63b9eb4449da02_001full.jpg “The Embark team is pleased to share that our best-in-class bubble hash and pressed hash is available in the province of Saskatchewan,” said Dr. Luc C. Duchesne, CEO of Embark. “We are enthusiastic about working with the SLGA and Open Fields Distribution as our distribution partner in the province. Embark’s expanding presence to Saskatchewan is another example of Embark’s capacity to deliver our best-in-class concentrates such as the Hank Bubble Hash and Pressed Hash. Additionally, we are delighted that we will be supplying our newly launched Cannabis 2.0 products, including The Hazel Co. Hash Stick, and Distilled + Infused Liquid Beverage Shot.” To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7351/80811_6f63b9eb4449da02_002full.jpg The Hazel Co. (“Hazel”) is also launching in Saskatchewan with the shipment of the signature product, the Hazel Hash Stick. Launching in Saskatchewan and Ontario, the Hazel Hash Sticks are a unique solventless concentrate for discerning cannabis connoisseurs and those who wish to expand their “go-to” options for concentrates. The Hazel Hash Stick is a solventless concentrate in a pre-roll form, hand-crafted into a 1-gram hollow tube. The hand-crafted hash stick comes without paper or filter; it can be enjoyed as is, without the use of additional specialized tools such as dab rigs or pens.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7351/80811_6f63b9eb4449da02_003full.jpg Distilled + Infused is Embark’s first product offering in the beverage category and comes in two different SKUs. The initial launch includes the THC-infused Liquid Shot and the CBD-Infused Liquid Shot. Both options are unflavoured and can be mixed with the adult consumers beverage of choice. Embark will be launching flavoured shots in May starting with the strawberry lemonade and raspberry flavours; both of which are all-natural. Packaged in a convenient “grab and go” option, all varieties contain Embark Nano’s proprietary bitter blocker, which eliminates any bitter taste typically found in current market offerings. When combined with your preferred drink, the Liquid Beverage Shot results in a clear, translucent blend that will not compromise taste or flavour and requires no stirring. The Distilled + Infused Liquid Shot is ideal for those who desire an alternative to traditional cannabis consumption or beverage alternative to alcoholic beverages such as spirits, wine, or beer. Embark will be launching the Distilled + Infused Powdered Beverage Mix in Q4 of 2021. The Powdered Beverage Mix will be available in lemon, lime and orange flavours. About Embark Health Inc. Embark Health Inc. is a leader in solventless cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the B2B, medical and adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of concentrate products including bubble hash, traditional pressed hash, rosin, and dry sift. With the acquisition of Embark Nano Inc. (“Embark Nano”, formerly, Axiomm Technologies Ltd.) in Q3 of 2020, Embark is preparing to launch the next generation of Cannabis 2.0 products. The acquired portfolio of products and formulations support the mass production and distribution of advanced 2.0 products including cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders. For more information, please visit www.embarknano.com.

Article content It is Embark’s mandate to pursue best-in-class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark Health Inc. is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com. Investor Relations Contact:

IR@embarkhealthinc.com FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the ability to leverage its existing Cannabis 2.0 products for the Canadian market, access to future markets, Embark’s ability to increase production and offer new products and services following receipt of applicable licences, the continued business-to-business activities of Embark, and the effects of the aforementioned activities on the operational and financial condition of Embark. Although Embark believes in light of the estimates by management, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Accordingly, Embark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; regulatory delays; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80811 #distro

