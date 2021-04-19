





Article content Halifax, Nova Scotia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH) (“Sixth Wave” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. (“Halucenex”) to explore a collaboration for the separation of compounds such as psilocybin, baeocystin, and others using molecularly imprinted polymers (“MIPs”). The companies have agreed to negotiate in good faith toward reaching a definitive agreement which will govern the potential collaboration. Under the terms contemplated by the LOI, Sixth Wave will utilize the basic design and operation of its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system with molecularly imprinted polymers specifically designed for these target molecules. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sixth Wave Enters into LOI with Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. Back to video About Halucenex Life Sciences Inc. Halucenex is a life sciences development company with a focus on researching novel psychedelic compounds, developing and licensing psychedelic compounds for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets, and conducting clinical trials on the medical benefits of psychedelic medicine. Halucenex operates a 6000 sq. ft. medical facility in Windsor, Nova Scotia with 6 treatment rooms and a secure laboratory dedicated to performing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and clinical research. Halucenex intends to maintain control over all aspects of the product development process – mycological research, extraction technology, and synthetic formulation as well as drug delivery technologies, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and regulatory affairs. Halucenex has entered into an agreement further to which it will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Creso Pharma Limited, subject to completion of due diligence and standard closing conditions.

Article content About Creso Pharma Limited Creso Pharma Limited brings the best of cannabis to better the lives of people and animals. It brings pharmaceutical expertise and methodological rigor to the cannabis world and strives for the highest quality in its products. It develops cannabis and hemp derived therapeutic, nutraceutical, and life style products with wide patient and consumer reach for human and animal health. Creso Pharma uses GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) development and manufacturing standards for its products as a reference of quality excellence with initial product registrations in Switzerland. It has worldwide rights for a number of unique and proprietary innovative delivery technologies which enhance the bioavailability and absorption of cannabinoids. About Sixth Wave Sixth Wave is a nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of a commercial rollout of its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company is in the development stages of a rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the Accelerated MIPs (AMIPs™) label. Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for the detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

Article content For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit our web site at: www.sixthwave.com. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS “Jonathan Gluckman”

Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO For information, please contact the Company:

Phone: (801) 582-0559

E-mail: info@sixthwave.com Cautionary Notes This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding the planned execution of a definitive agreement with Halucenex. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80829 #distro

