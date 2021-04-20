





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the “Company” or “iMining”) is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CanETH Staking Services Inc. (“CanETH”), has launched their Fractional Staking Pool product. “This is a huge win, allowing more people to earn returns from Ethereum, as investors can participate with as little as 1 ETH and earn returns from their investment,” said Robert Eadie, President and CEO of iMining. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. iMining Launches Fractional Staking to Enable Retail Investors to Participate in Ethereum 2.0's Proof-Of-Stake Mining Back to video This Fractional Staking Pool enables more retail investors to partake in Ethereum 2.0 staking, opening up the market to those looking to invest smaller amounts with CanETH’s proprietary Staking Services. “CanETH’s Fractional Staking Pool allows us to assist more ‘everyday’ investors, particularly those who currently aren’t able to invest 32 ETH,” explains Daren Tung, CEO of CanETH. “As the price of Ethereum continues to increase, it is exciting to level out the playing field, and allow more users to stake with us and benefit from the growth in Ethereum 2.0.”

Article content CanETH has simplified the Fractional Staking Pool process by taking control of the complex technical aspects of the setup and management for its users and ensuring maximum uptime and returns. Participants can join the pool with a minimum of 1 ETH and may earn a return of their investment in the form of staking rewards. To date, ETH 2.0 Staking rewards have been performing at 8% along with a 404% increase in ETH in the last 6 months. To participate, investors can register at https://caneth.com/stake-with-us CanETH’s validators are maintaining 99% efficiency and a 0% slashing rate as a result of their best-in-class technology. By adding infrastructure and developing the product suite, CanETH continues to give more users access, allowing them to benefit from the growth and returns in Ethereum 2.0. CanETH’s Platform 2.0 is due to be released in Q2, with more upcoming and exciting developments to make ETH staking easier for all investors. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc.

Signed “Robert Eadie” Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, or to arrange an interview with any of our team, please contact: CanETH Press:

Rinn Maximus, Publicist, CanETH Staking Services

Email: media@CanETH.com iMining Corporate Offices:

Robert Eadie, Chief Executive Officer and Director, iMining

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935 ♦ Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936

Article content CanETH Staking Services:

Daren Tung, CEO, CanETH Staking Services

Email: dtung@CanETH.com About iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency iMining is a growth oriented, TSXV listed company, focused on linking traditional capital markets with blockchain investment opportunities. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Company provides retail and institutional investors a safe and secure way to stake Ethereum 2.0 using proprietary and secure proof of stake methods. We are driven by our core values to operate with transparency, efficiency and sustainability as we work toward building long-term shareholder value. About CanETH Staking Services Inc. A subsidiary of iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc., CanETH has become one of the first publicly listed Ethereum 2.0 Staking Service in North America. We offer a simplified staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, providing clients with the services to participate and retain a yield in the ETH 2.0 Proof-of-Stake movement with as little as 1 ETH and without actively validating. By incorporating a proprietary, best-in-class staking process, CanETH ensures robust security, reliability and scalability; while removing the technical complexity of deploying and managing validators. Our validators have maintained 99% efficiency and 0% slashing as a result of our extensive R&D. Please visit www.caneth.com or email at info@caneth.com. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80881 #distro

