SusGlobal Energy Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) (“SusGlobal” or the “Company”), the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference taking place on April 22, 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to explore cleantech small cap investment opportunities through two days of networking, dealmaking and discovery.

Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro™, a revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products applications globally. It is management’s objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.susglobalenergy.com