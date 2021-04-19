SEC's New York and San Francisco Regional Offices to Co-Host a Webcast Exploring the Experiences of Tech Entrepreneurs of Color When Capital Raising

Washington, D.C.–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that its New York and San Francisco regional offices will co-host a virtual event discussing the experiences of tech entrepreneurs of color when raising capital for businesses. The event will be on April 27, 2021, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. ET and is free to the public via live webcast.

The first panel will feature Martha Legg Miller and Sebastian Gomez Abero of the SEC’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital, as well as Jennifer Zepralka from the SEC’s Office of Small Business Policy in the Division of Corporation Finance. The panel will discuss current capital raising rules, including crowdfunding, as well as other regulatory changes and issues under consideration.

The second panel includes a dynamic group of tech founders and funders who will share their experiences, insights and successes in launching and growing new businesses. The panelists, Ramona Ortega, founder of My Money My Future; Brittany Davis, general partner at Backstage Capital; Brian Dixon, partner at Kapor Capital; and Kameale Terry, co-founder and CEO of ChargerHelp!, will discuss the challenges facing entrepreneurs of color when raising capital for their businesses and ways to increase access to capital. Please see the Eventbrite invitation for more information about the event.