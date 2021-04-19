New Oroperu Announces Resignation of Director

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – New Oroperu Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORO) (the “Company” or “New Oroperu”) announces that Mr. Jonathan Rubenstein has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, and the board has accepted his resignation. The Company thanks Mr. Rubenstein for his valuable contributions and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

For further information, please contact Ms. Christina McCarthy, V.P. Corporate Development, at (416) 712-6151, email christina@oroperu.com or K. Wayne Livingstone, President, at (604) 638-1408, email kwl@oroperu.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“K. Wayne Livingstone”

K. Wayne Livingstone

President

