





Share this Story: ScreenPro Announces Change of Auditor

ScreenPro Announces Change of Auditor

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company“) announces that it has changed its auditor from RSM Canada LLP (the “Former Auditor”) to SHIM & Associates LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) effective April 14th, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ScreenPro Announces Change of Auditor Back to video At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective April 14th, 2021 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company confirms that there have been no modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports for the two most recently completed financial years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued and preceding April 19th, 2021; the Company’s board of directors and audit committee each approved the resignation of the Former Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Former Auditor; there were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with each of the Former Auditor’s audit of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Company’s board of directors.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR. About ScreenPro ScreenPro provides turnkey coronavirus screening solutions to the private sector including testing, track and tracing with GoStop alerting software. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality South Korean test kits and its strategic partnership with Canvas Labs in Vancouver and Integrated Explorations in Ontario. This platform allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition to providing test kits, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPE to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling. For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“John A. D. McMullen”

President and CEO For further information please contact: John McMullen

Email: info@screenprosecurity.com Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the future development of ScreenPro’s business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. ### To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80902 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston