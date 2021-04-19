BTV New Listing Alert Video: Cloud DX Inc. - Remote Patient Health Innovator

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – Cloud DX, a leading competitor in the highly regulated digital healthcare industry, is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol CDX.

Cloud DX is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Apr 19th to May 2nd, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX)

www.clouddx.com

