Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to Canada's National Instrument 62-103

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 19, 2021) – This news release is issued by I-Pulse Inc. (“I-Pulse“) pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada’s National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares and warrants of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (“Cordoba“).

On April 12, 2021, I-Pulse’s affiliate, High Power Exploration Inc. (“HPX“) exercised warrants to acquire 1,288,830 Cordoba common shares at a price of $1.275 per common share.

Upon its exercise of warrants and acquisition of shares, HPX is now the owner of 34,240,451 Cordoba common shares, representing 58.9% of Cordoba’s outstanding common shares, and warrants to purchase an additional 1,686,320 Cordoba common shares. In the event that HPX exercised all warrants it holds for Cordoba common shares, it would then own Cordoba common shares representing 62.2% of Cordoba’s then outstanding common shares.