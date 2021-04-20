Ridgestone Mining Announces Appointment of Dante E. Aguilar Casillas as Mexican Country Manager

Mr. Aguilar has over 30 years of experience in exploration, geology and technical evaluations and operations of both underground and open pit mines. Mr. Aguilar is the founder of Geotech Evaluation & Support (GES), a company that specializes in regional exploration and mining geology, engineering geology and rock mechanics, structural geology, and geochemical interpretation. GES has been involved with the evaluation of 28 precious-metal projects throughout Mexico and the United States. These projects have ranged from early-stage exploration through to operating mines, with clients including Fresnillo and Goldcorp. Previous, Mr. Aguilar was Exploration Manager at Goldcorp’s Peñasquito mine in Mexico and recognized for the discovery of the deep copper-gold skarn deposit in 2012. Mr. Aguilar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering from the University of San Luis Potosi.

Mr. Jonathan George, CEO, commented: “Dante’s background includes extensive hands-on exploration on projects of varying size and scale, from early-stage exploration through to production. We are excited for his involvement in Ridgestone as we prepare for an active 2021 with exploration programs planned for both the Guadalupe y Calvo (GyC) and Rebeico projects in Mexico.”

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Guadalupe y Calvo gold-silver and Rebeico copper-gold projects, both located within the prolific Sierra Madre mineral belt in Mexico.

For further information, please contact:

Rad Rajaram – Manager, Corporate Relations and Business Development

Telephone: 416-732-0604

radha@ridgestonemining.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. In this news release such statements include but are not limited to any ongoing drilling programs, timing of such programs, or exploration results. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the Company’s regulatory filings available on www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. The impact of any one factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty as such factors are dependent on other factors, and the Company’s course of action would depend on its assessment of the future considering all information then available. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

