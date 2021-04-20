BeWhere Holdings Inc. and Nika Industries LLC Awarded GPS Tracking Contract for New York City

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – BeWhere(TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) (“BeWhere” or the “Company”), a MobileInternet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, is pleased to announce the Company was awarded a contract from New York City for the “BeSol” and “BeTen” GPS tracking solutions.

The bid, available for review in the NYC database, was issued late 2019 and awarded to BeWhere’s distributor, Nika Industries LLC in the amount of US$194,322.25 in February 2020 and finalized in April 2021. Nika Industries LLC is a wholesaler and minority owned business specializing in municipal procurement with offices in New York City. The procurement contract created under the bid also allows Nika Industries LLC to provide BeWhere’s devices to all of the City’s participating agencies for a period of five years.

“This order, along with momentum on other municipal projects, appear to substantiate that governments may be returning to pre-pandemic norms,” said Owen Moore, Co-Founder of BeWhere. “We have several municipal projects that had started prior to the pandemic, that we’re hoping to execute this year.”

Chris Panczuk, Co-Founder of BeWhere, further commented, “In addition to the New York project, the company, along with a Canadian distribution partner, was recently awarded a project with the City of Toronto Forestry department.”

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things (“M-IoT”) solutions company that designs and sells self-powered hardware with sensors and software applications. Our solutions serve two main markets: (1) Asset Tracking remote location tracking various assets such as trailers, dry vans etc., and (2) Connected Sensors of to remotely track sensors information on non-powered fixed and movable assets. BeWhere’s devices use the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) to transmit collected data into mobile applications and cloud-based platforms, at a much lower cost than traditional cellular networks. BeWhere also offer solutions that can be fully integrated with existing software, and white-labeled. BeWhere’ solutions are cutting edge, offering low-cost sophisticated technology which allows customers to deploy remote tracking technology where cost was previously prohibitive.

CONTACT INFORMATION
BeWhere Holdings Inc.
Margaux Berry, VP Strategy and Growth
1 (844) 229-4373 x 107
info@bewhere.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

