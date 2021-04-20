Masivo Silver Moves Forward with Definitive Agreement in Mexico

Masivo has recognized at least six parallel mineralized (Cu/Au/Ag) epithermal quartz veins with a SW-NE orientation. Vein lengths range between 600 to 1,200 meters – the observed widths on these veins vary from 3 meters to 7 meters. This vein system is hosted by andesite volcanic rock, related to the Lower Volcanic Group of the Sierra Madre Occidental. The precise location of the property will be announced when our geologists complete current sampling activities in the neighboring claims in which assay results may motivate us to further negotiate the acquisition of additional claims.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (“Masivo” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that it is moving forward from Letters of Interest to definitive agreements on several mineralized mining concessions comprising “La Santa Madre Project” with a total of 1,971 hectares in San Ignacio, in the State of Sinaloa.

The company has also signed a letter of interest to access 3000 hectares of private land where part of these mining claims are located, with the right to progress to an agreement for 8,000 hectares of this private land.

Definitive Agreements are subject to successful completion of due diligence by Masivo Silver Corp within 90 days of the signed LOI’s.

David Dupre, P.Geo. is Masivo Silver’s Qualified Person (“QP”, as defined by National Instrument 43-101) for the Company’s projects in Mexico and Nevada, and has approved this news release.

David Coburn, Masivo Silver Corp. CEO, stated, “We are very excited to secure these highly prospective silver-gold-copper properties in the State of Sinaloa. These claims have historic high grade Cu, Ag and Au values and old workings. The concessions are very accessible as they are very close to highways and existing roads in the municipality of San Ignacio. There is power and abundant water in the area, which is great for a drilling stage.”

About Masivo Silver Corp

Masivo is a silver and gold exploration, development, and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company’s mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Masivo, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company’s website at www.masivosilver.com or from info@masivosilver.com.

