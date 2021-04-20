





Article content San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) (“Tryp” or the “Company“), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing clinical-stage compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs, reported today on the Company’s significant progress since successfully completing its Initial Public Offering in December 2020. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tryp Therapeutics Reports on Key Milestones for 2021 Back to video Tryp is advancing two drug development platforms: Psilocybin-for-Neuropsychiatric Disorders (PFNTM) targeting chronic pain and eating disorders; and razoxane for soft tissue sarcomas. Both platforms are based on chemistries with known safety profiles allowing Tryp to advance directly into Phase 2 clinical trials. Tryp’s PFNTM program is part of a wave of research and development activities in the pharmaceutical industry over the past few years exploring the medical benefits of psychedelic compounds through regulated, clinical development. The Company expects the administration of psilocybin-based compounds by medical professionals with accompanying psychotherapy to provide a safe and effective treatment option for conditions lacking effective alternatives including fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome, phantom limb pain, and a variety of eating disorders.

Expanding the Company's roster of world class scientific advisors

Hiring additional members of the Company's executive team

Initiating collaboration for clinical trial activity

Advancing the Company's manufacturing capabilities for synthetic psilocybin

Expanding the Company's intellectual property portfolio

Increasing funding for the Company with a strategic investor

Expanded access for purchasing the Company's shares

Article content As the Company looks ahead to additional milestones for 2021, it expects to achieve the following: The initiation of at least two Phase 2a clinical trials, placing Tryp in a rare class of psychedelic drug development companies with active Phase 2 clinical trials.

The announcement of several new clinical research collaborations with leading academic research institutes.

The successful manufacturing and formulation of GMP synthetic psilocybin using Tryp’s proprietary methods.

The filing of additional intellectual property applications. Commenting on Tryp’s progress in 2021, Chairman and CEO Greg McKee said, “It has been a dynamic few months for Tryp since our IPO, and is only the start of a highly productive year for the Company as we move our primary compounds into the clinic.” About Tryp Therapeutics: Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and safety profiles for the treatment of rare and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryp’s psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN™, program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp’s lead PFN™ drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than 5 million people in the United States. The Company is also preparing to initiate a Phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with the Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida.

Article content In addition to its PFN™ Program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Soft tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for Orphan Drug status. For inquiries, please contact us at:

T: 1-833-811-TRYP (8797)

E: investors@tryptherapeutics.com

W: www.tryptherapeutics.com Forward-Looking Information Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Article content Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Tryp as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tryp’s final prospectus available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tryp; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Tryp expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTED RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80996 #distro

