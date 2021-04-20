Vinergy Appoints Todd Violette as CEO and Director to Drive Focus on Blockchain & Bitcoin Growth Opportunities

Mr. Violette of Appyea Inc (OTC: APYP) has a solid financial background and deep capital markets experience with over 25 years of experience working for banks and broker-dealers in the United States. He began working with Vinergy’s management and investment committee to explore fintech opportunities in late 2020 and blockchain and crypto opportunities earlier this year. Mr. Violette has been deeply involved with Bitcoin since 2017, with significant experience in blockchain and as an angel investor. As CEO, he will be the driving force behind the Company’s expanded strategic focus on blockchain and crypto growth opportunities. Its mission is to become one of the significant companies supporting the Cryptocurrency network and greater crypto ecosystem.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – Vinergy Capital, Inc. ( CSE: VIN) (OTCQB: VNNYF) (FSE: 1V70) (“ Vinergy ” or the “Company”) , a capital allocator in high growth and high impact public sectors, is pleased to announce the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Todd Violette, of Boca Raton, Florida as CEO.

“In early 2021, Vinergy Capital made the strategic decision to expand its focus to blockchain and cryptocurrency opportunities, which has allowed us to take advantage of significant opportunities in this emerging environment,” said Alnoor Nathoo, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“As an early-stage investor and believer in crypto, I plan to utilize my financial and capital markets experience to drive the shift of the Company to capitalize on blockchain and crypto opportunities,” said Todd Violette. “We are at an exciting and critical juncture in our industry, with Bitcoin positioned to disrupt the global financial system. I look forward to forging impactful investment opportunities in this space in the near future.”

Mr. Violette has joined the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of Mr. John Vu as a director. Mr. Arif Merali has stepped down as Interim CEO and will remain as a Director. Messrs. Vu and Merali will continue as members of the Company’s Investment Committee.

