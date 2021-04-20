





Cherubim Interests, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – Cherubim Interests, Inc. (OTC: CHIT) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company, announces a corporate update to shareholders and interested parties. Dear Shareholders, Please see below updates: OTC Markets Current Information The Company intends to have an audit conducted on the business and become an SEC fully reporting company. BudCube Cultivation Systems BudCube Cultivation Systems ("BCS") has developed a proprietary, fully portable and scalable Controlled Environment Agriculture Technology that serves as a turnkey solution for cultivators of legal medical and recreational cannabis, and many other plant species. Coupled with a real estate development and property management business model, BudCube Cultivation Systems can position itself anywhere in the world where the cultivation of cannabis is legal. BudCube Cultivation Systems ("BCS") is pioneering in the real estate development and medical as well as recreational cannabis cultivation industries. The Company will lease modular turnkey cultivation facilities to new and existing market participants in "mini-storage" or "co-op farming," as well as single tenant or "big box" concepts.

Article content “The Company initially conducts research to determine land purchase and improvements, as well as construction and deployment to location for leasing,” says Patrick Johnson, CEO of CHIT. “These modules provide the floor space and square footage required for operations. We then deliver, install and connect the modules while providing standard operating procedures and ongoing maintenance as needed.” Multi- Tenant (Co-Op) Concept The multi-tenant concept allows for multiple tenants to rent individual, self-contained BCS cultivation units at a secure location staffed with management, maintenance, and security personnel. BCS will offer either facilities constructed of retrofitted shipping containers or via modular building components. Local zoning variances, climate and logistics, will determine which application the Company will use. Single Tenant (Big Box) Concept The single-tenant concept allows for an entity to enter into a long-term lease agreement with an option to purchase the facility (plus land if applicable) at the end of the lease term for a sales price determined considering fair market value. This is a much larger square footage concept with construction techniques and materials determined on a case by case basis. “This industry is moving very rapidly,” states Patrick J. Johnson, CEO of Cherubim Interests, Inc. “As we see the front of legalization push across States, companies are scrambling to catch up. The market is there, the demand is high, but the supply from legal cultivators is low. Cherubim Interests and BudCube Cultivation Systems are uniquely positioned at this perfect apex of an emerging, billion-dollar market; we are positioning ourselves to meet the impending demand by supplying the facility necessary to bring existing as well as start-up mom and pop businesses into full scale production in a matter of months.”

Article content BCS Leasing Centers will offer the following services to consumers: Standard Operating Procedures

Cultivation

Inventory Control and Management Systems

Genetics Counseling and Testing Procedures

Extract Processing and Equipment Design, and

Proprietary Product Line(s) “What makes this hybrid business model so compelling is that our facilities will command extraordinary high rental rates per square foot due to rental rates being charged in the cannabis industry across our nation,” said CHIT CEO, Patrick Johnson. “Our concept, once deployed, will offer investors exponentially high rates of return compared to most traditional commercial real estate assets, and also increasing the companies’ valuation significantly faster than traditional commercial assets would in the same scenario for our stockholders.” Development of new forward-thinking infrastructure standards in residential/commercial renewable energy sector by use of Machine Learning, Analytics, and Cost Modeling in an effort to reduce traditional overhead pitfalls while meeting and/or exceeding current technology, installation, and best practices to achieve superior ground-up results Go Forward Strategy The Company will have an audit conducted on the business in order to become an SEC Reporting entity, and locate an updated real estate location to deploy the BudCube concept. We want to wish for the safety and health of our shareholders and their families at this time and thank you for your continued faith in the future of the Company.

Article content Warm Regards,

Patrick Johnson

CEO About BudCube Cultivation Systems BudCube Cultivation Systems developed a proprietary, fully portable and scalable, cultivation technology that serves as outdoor turn-key solution for cultivators of legal medical and recreational cannabis, as well as other various plant species. Coupled with real estate development and property management business model, The BudCube Cultivation Systems business model can be duplicated anywhere in the world where the cultivation of cannabis is legal. For more information, visit: http://budcubecultivationsystems.com/. About Cherubim Interests Inc. Cherubim Interests Inc. is a diversified holding company that focuses on acquiring assets in Alternative Energy, Traditional Energy, Real Estate, and Construction Sectors. The company was founded in 2006. For more information, visit: http://www.cherubiminterests.net/. Safe Harbor Statement This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the Company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company’s suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Article content For more information please contact:

Cherubim Interests, Inc.

Patrick J. Johnson

Chief Executive Officer

529 W. Commerce Street Suite 212

Dallas, TX 75208

info@cherubiminterests.net Sources: https://stockhouse.com/news/press-releases/2017/01/18/cherubim-interests-inc-subsidiary-releases-conceptual-drawings-of-budcube https://stockhouse.com/news/press-releases/2015/08/31/cherubim-interests-inc-introduces-hybrid-business-model https://stockhouse.com/news/press-releases/2017/07/31/cherubim-interests-inc-subsidiary-releases-images-of-proprietary-cultivation To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81064 #distro

