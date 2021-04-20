Westminster Resources Ltd. Increases Financing to $2,750,000

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (FSE: 08W3) (“WMR” or “Westminster” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be increasing its previously announced financing from 12,500,000 units (see news release dated March 30, 2021) to 13,750,000 units for gross proceeds of $2,750,000. The company expects to close this placement next week, subject to TSX Exchange approval.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company’s exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

