Giga Metals Announces Receipt for Final Prospectus

The Company announces it also intends to complete a concurrent non-brokered private placement of units which will have substantially the same terms and conditions as the Offered Units issued in the Offering, except that the non-brokered units will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and a day. The private placement will yield gross proceeds of up to C$750,000.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) announces today that it has obtained a receipt (the “Receipt”) from the BC Securities Commission for the final short form prospectus in connection to the Company’s previously announced overnight marketed public offering of units (the “Offered Units”) of the Company. The Offered Units include non-flow through units priced at $0.45 comprised of one common share and one warrant, and flow through units priced at $0.51 comprised of one flow through common share and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.60 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months after the closing date.

As a result of obtaining the Receipt, closing of the Offering is anticipated to be on Friday, April 23, 2021. A copy of the short form prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Mark Jarvis”

MARK JARVIS, CEO

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Tel: 604-681-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Giga Metals. Forward looking statements include anticipated closing of the Offering. Factors which could cause actual results to differ include failure of investors to purchase the Offering, delay in expected timing to close and inability to obtain final TSXV approval. Although Giga Metals believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Giga Metals disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

