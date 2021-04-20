Zinc One Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Update on Proposed Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) (“Zinc One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the approval of all items at today’s 2021 AGM and that the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of up to one-hundred (100) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the “Consolidation“) was approved by the shareholders, with 73.53% voting in favour of the resolution. The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company’s ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.

The Company currently has 193,957,191 common shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation the Company anticipates there will be 1,939,572 common shares issued and outstanding.

Having received shareholder approval the Consolidation remains subject to acceptance from the TSX-V.