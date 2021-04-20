





Share this Story: Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Reports an Increase in Proved, Developed and Producing Oil and Liquid Reserves and Achieves 1 BCF of Gas Injected into the Shannon Oil Pool

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Reports an Increase in Proved, Developed and Producing Oil and Liquid Reserves and Achieves 1 BCF of Gas Injected into the Shannon Oil Pool

Article content Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2021) – Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) (“Cuda” or the “Company”) is pleased to release the results of its December 31st, 2020 Oil and Gas Reserves Evaluation (“2020 Reserves Report“) for Wyoming and Alberta. Cuda recorded significant progress in maturing its major asset at Barron Flats Shannon Secondary Recovery Unit (“SSRU“) in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Reports an Increase in Proved, Developed and Producing Oil and Liquid Reserves and Achieves 1 BCF of Gas Injected into the Shannon Oil Pool Back to video In the 2020 Reserves Report, Ryder Scott has identified significant increases to the Company’s estimated Proven Developed Producing (“PDP“) reserves, increasing by 77% as compared to December 31st, 2019. This third-party validation of the Company’s asset confirms the positive performance of the miscible gas flood project and remarkable accomplishment by the Company to dramatically increase PDP reserves in an extremely volatile environment. Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 and the volatile price environment, gas flood injection volumes exceeded over 1 billion cubic feet of gas equivalent into the SSRU with eight gas injection wells online at year-end 2020. Initial production response has been notable in 19 of the 33 total producing oil wells in the gas flood area with the two most advanced injection patterns in the south eastern section of the pool (the William Valentine and BFU 11-26 Patterns) receiving almost 50% (500 million cubic feet) of total injection volumes. Supported by the reservoir simulation projections, production in these patterns have increased sharply, from 167 bbls/d in January 2020, to 456 bbls/d in January 2021. This represents an increase of 289 bbls/d or 173% year over year incline excluding new production drilling. The SSRU joint venture partners are planning an aggressive injection ramp up starting April 2021, should oil prices gain upward momentum.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Cuda emphasizes that oil production continues to increase in wells proximal and adjacent to the injection wells. These results and bookings align the SSRU project to ultimate recovery results of the adjacent analogue field, the Sand Dunes Miscible Gas Flood (“Sand Dunes“). Over its project life, Sand Dunes recovered approximately 50% of the 48 MMbbls of OOIP or 25 MMbbls. For perspective, the Company’s SSRU Project was assigned 121 MMbbls of OOIP in the 2020 Reserves Report, volumetrically 60% larger than Sand Dunes. Current simulation modeling by a third-party expert indicates up to 51 MMbbls, based on 100% WI, could ultimately be recovered in a full field development scenario inclusive of future development capital. Reserves Report Highlights All reserves information contained in this press release is based on the 2020 Reserves Report and includes reserves attributed to the SSRU, the Cole Creek Unit and Alberta assets. Unless specifically indicated, all financial and operational information in this press release is based on estimates and is unaudited and accordingly, such financial information is subject to change based on the results of the Company’s audit. Proven Developed Producing Reserves (“PDP”) The Company’s PDP reserves grew 77% over 2019 reserves to 3,843 Mboe (90% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $40.7 Million.

Reserve Life Index (“RLI“) of 18.2 years, based on Q4 2020 production. Total Proved Reserves (“1P”)

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Company’s 1P reserves decreased by 2% from 2019 reserves, to 7,440 Mboe (89% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $62.3 Million.

RLI of 35.3 years. Proved plus Probable Reserves (“2P”) The Company’s 2P reserves decreased by 3% over 2019 reserves, to 14,396 Mboe (91% oil and liquids).

NPV10 of $111.8 Million.

RLI of 68.2 years. Future development costs associated with the 1P and 2P categories are $64.5 million and $121.7 million, respectively. Other Definitions bbls Barrels of oil bbls/d Barrels of oil per day MMbbls Million barrels of oil BOE Barrel of oil equivalence Mboe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent NPV10 Valuation based on discounted value of the reserves after all capital development, operating, costs, and royalties before taxes, discounted to present day dollars WI Working interest Oil and Gas Reserves The 2020 Reserve Report represents Cuda’s oil and gas properties in Alberta and Wyoming and was prepared in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51 – 101“) by Ryder Scott, the Company’s independent reserves evaluator. The following table summarizes certain information contained in the 2020 Reserve Report: Reserves Category Light and

Medium Oil Natural

Gas Natural Gas

Liquids Total BOE 1

31-Dec-20 Total BOE 1

31-Dec-19 Reserves Category (Mbbl) (MMcf) (Mbbl) (Mboe) (Mboe) Proved Developed Producing 3,226 2,366 223 3,843 2,169 Proved Developed Non-Producing 43 1,171 14 253 1,020 Proved Developed 3,269 3,537 237 4,096 3,189 Proved Undeveloped 2,971 1,184 176 3,344 4,410 Total Proved 6,240 4,721 413 7,440 7,599 Probable 6,080 3,137 353 6,956 7,273 Total Proved Plus Probable 12,320 7,858 766 14,396 14,872

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Notes

1. BOEs are derived by converting gas to oil equivalent in the ratio of six thousand cubic feet of gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf:1 bbl). Reserve Category

Summary of Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue (Before Tax)3

(based on forecast price and costs) At December 31, 20201 At December 31, 20192 Discount Rate 10.00% 10.00% Reserves Category (M$) (M$) Proved Developed Producing 40,651 28,284 Proved Developed Non-Producing 1,404 12,625 Proved Developed 42,055 40,909 Proved Undeveloped 20,288 54,047 Total Proved 62,343 94,957 Probable 49,462 83,208 Total Proved Plus Probable 111,805 178,165

Notes

1. Forecast pricing based on Ryder Scott published price forecasts effective December 31, 2020.

2. Forecast pricing based on Ryder Scott published price forecasts effective December 31, 2019.

3. Estimates of future net revenue do not represent fair market value. About Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the business of exploring for, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and acquiring oil and natural gas properties across North America. The Cuda management team has worked closely together for over 20 years in both private and public company environments and has an established track record of delivering strong shareholder returns. Cuda will continue to implement its proven strategy of exploring, acquiring, and exploiting with a long-term focus on large, light oil resource- based assets across North America including significant operational experience in the United States. The Cuda management team brings a full spectrum of geotechnical, engineering, negotiating and financial experience to its investment decisions.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For further information please contact: Glenn Dawson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc.

(403) 454-0862 Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on forecasts of future operational or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. In particular, forward-looking information included in this news release includes: (i) Cuda’s exploration and development plans, which assume accuracy of technical and geological information and analysis and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability; (ii) future development costs and reserve life, which assume foreign exchange rates and accuracy of production estimates, and may be impacted by unexpected maintenance, the need to hire external resources and accelerated capital plans; (iii) reserves which are forward-looking statements by their nature involving the implied assessment that the reserves can be profitably produced, and may be impacted by energy prices, future drilling results and operating costs; and (iv) anticipated increases in production volumes and revenue. Risk factors that could prevent forward looking statements relating to Cuda and its operating activities from being realized include ongoing permitting requirements, the actual results of current exploration and development activities, operational risks, risks associated with drilling and completions, uncertainty of geological and technical data, market conditions, the availability and nature of alternative sources of energy, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of oil and natural gas. Although Cuda has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Oil and Gas Advisories This news release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, such as “future development costs” and “reserve life index”. These oil and gas metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this news release to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate Cuda’s performance and to compare Cuda’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Future development costs are estimates of capital expenditures required in the future for the Company to convert proved developed non-producing reserves and probable reserves to proved developed producing reserves. Reserve Life Index or RLI is calculated based on the amount for the relevant reserves category, divided by current production. “BOEs” may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This news release provides certain information relating to recovery results from gas-injection operations on properties in close proximity to the Company’s properties, which is “analogous information” as defined by applicable securities laws. This analogous information is derived from publicly available information sources, which Cuda believes are independent in nature. Estimates by engineering and geotechnical practitioners may vary and the differences may be significant. Cuda believes that the provision of this analogous information is relevant to its activities and forecasting, given its interest in properties in the area; however, readers are cautioned that there is no certainty that any forecasts provided herein based on analogous information will be accurate. Original Oil In Place (“OOIP”) is used by Cuda in this news release as an equivalent to Discovered Petroleum Initially-In-Place (“DPIIP”). DPIIP, as defined in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (COGEH), is that quantity of petroleum that is estimated, as of a given date, to be contained in known accumulations prior to production. The recoverable portion of DPIIP includes production, reserves and contingent resources; the remainder is unrecoverable. The OOIP/DPIIP set forth in this news release has been provided for the sole purpose of highlighting the recovery factors used by Cuda’s independent engineers in attributing reserves to Cuda effective as of December 31, 2020. It should not be assumed that any portion of the OOIP/DPIIP set forth in the news release is recoverable other than the portion which has been attributed reserves by Cuda’s independent engineers. There is uncertainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the OOIP/DPIIP other than the portion that is attributed reserves. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81131 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston