





Share this Story: Glucose Health, Inc. Reports March Revenue Triples at Amazon and Announces Major Expansion of TV-Digital Advertising Strategy

Glucose Health, Inc. Reports March Revenue Triples at Amazon and Announces Major Expansion of TV-Digital Advertising Strategy

Article content Bentonville, Arkansas–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – Glucose Health, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: GLUC) diabetic friendly beverage brand GLUCODOWN® achieved a record-breaking milestone of $61,477 in total revenues generated at Amazon for March 2021. March 2021 is GLUCODOWN®’s single highest revenue generating month since achieving Amazon registered brand status in 2018. March 2021 Amazon revenue tripled March 2020’s revenue of $20,557. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Glucose Health, Inc. Reports March Revenue Triples at Amazon and Announces Major Expansion of TV-Digital Advertising Strategy Back to video With more than 14,000 containers of GLUCODOWN® already sold in fiscal 2021, Amazon revenues have surpassed $200,000 year-to-date and are on-track to exceed revenue for the entire fiscal year of 2020 – $260,482 – by the end of this current quarter. To further accelerate and build sales momentum, beginning immediately Glucose Health, Inc. is expanding its highly strategic, nationally focused, television and digital advertising campaigns. GLUCODOWN®’s well-received “At the Pharmacy” and “Back from the Pharmacy” advertising vignettes, which feature a California Registered Dietician speaking directly to consumers about the efficacy of GLUCODOWN® in 8 second, 15 second and 30 second formats, will be deployed at 30% more rotations vs. the first quarter of 2021. GLUCODOWN® vignettes are being delivered via Facebook’s algorithm in combination with seven traditional cable networks: OXYGEN, WE TV, DIY, INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY, POP and SMITHSONIAN, as well as an expansion of placements on HALLMARK networks. In many instances, viewers will receive both Facebook delivery and cable network delivery, reinforcing the GLUCODOWN® brand and messaging.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content GLUCODOWN® advertising campaigns deliver meaningful and informative messaging to a targeted demographic of persons 45 and older through a proprietary combination of often simultaneous digital and traditional advertising delivery. Since 2018, each successive GLUCODOWN® campaign has measurably reached a larger percentage of its target market. As a result, each successive GLUCODOWN® campaign adds more reach and frequency within the identified core network and digital targets and thereby generates ever larger sales increases with more predictability and profitability than the previous campaign. The aforementioned methodology produces an enviable return on advertising investment and drives the business case for further advertising spend About Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLUC) Introduced in the third quarter of 2018 and manufactured by Glucose Health, Inc., the GLUCODOWN® brand defines an entirely new and distinct nutritional supplement category – functional, diabetic friendly, beverages. By specializing in producing delicious and efficacious beverages, nutritionally appropriate1 for the nation’s 100+ million2 pre and Type-2 diabetics, GLUCODOWN® is uniquely and strongly positioned among all up & coming beverage companies in America. Glucose Health, Inc. is a publicly traded company with the ticker symbol OTC: GLUC. For more GLUC news visit www.glucosehealthinc.com Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/glucodown

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content 1 For citations visit www.glucodown.com/clinical-data 2 National Diabetes Statistics Review, 2020; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Human Services This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and while Glucose Health, Inc. is not subject to the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential, “possible,” “probable, “believes,” “seeks,” “may, “will, “should,” “could” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Contact:

Murray Fleming

Glucose Health, Inc.

info@glucosehealthinc.com

(479) 802-3827 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81150 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston