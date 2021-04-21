





Nouveau Monde Discusses Progress of Battery Anode Materials Facility and Potential NYSE Uplisting with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nouveau Monde (TSXV: NOU) (OTCQX: NMGRD) (FSE: NM9A) (“the Company”), a battery materials company working to position itself as a key element in the sustainable energy revolution. CEO of the Company, Eric Desaulniers, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nouveau Monde Discusses Progress of Battery Anode Materials Facility and Potential NYSE Uplisting with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “At Nouveau Monde Graphite, we’re building what will be the largest graphite operation in the western world,” shared Desaulniers. “We’re building two hours north of Montreal; it is in construction mode now and will be fully commissioned by the end of 2023,” he continued. “We are also working on the value-added transformation in Bécancour, between Montreal and Quebec City, which is one of the largest industrial parks in Canada.” “We are taking the flake concentrate and we are transforming it to anode materials for lithium-ion batteries,” explained Desaulniers. “It is quite an exciting project and in a few months time we will commission Phase I of our anode material facility there.”

Article content Jolly then commented on the growing demand of sustainable energy solutions, including electronic vehicles which require specific battery metals. “Graphite, amongst all raw materials going in batteries, is the most controlled by the Chinese economy,” said Desaulniers. He then elaborated on the potential of the Company’s graphite operation, including their low energy costs due to Quebec’s inexpensive and clean hydroelectricity systems. “That is a big advantage for the transformation,” said Desaulniers. “We provide more value to the customer by being carbon-neutral,” he shared. “It’s a big advantage to diversify from the Chinese economy and de-risk the supply chain of our customers.” Jolly noted that the Company recently announced the appointment of Advanced Graphite Materials Expert, Dr. Jürgen Köhler, and asked about the significance of this addition. “Dr. Kohler is the 6th PhD in the company, so we do have a strong internal R&D team,” shared Desaulniers. “Until 2019, Dr. Kohler was the CEO of SGL Carbon, one of the largest graphite processors in the western world, based in Germany,” said Desaulniers. “He’s very active in helping us make sure we are qualified with all the large OEMs and that we take all of the right steps to commercialize our product effectively.” The conversation then turned to the possibility of uplisting to the NYSE. “We officially filed an application on the NYSE,” shared Desaulniers. “We will work to make sure it happens as soon as possible, but that’s the most I can say for now on that topic,” he continued. “There’s a big momentum for everything related to EV and developing a North American resilient supply chain, so we need to be well positioned on a major exchange to make sure we capture the most we can from the market.”

Article content “What are your value drivers and your upcoming milestones for the company that you see here in the next two to three quarters?”, asked Jolly. “In two to four quarters, we would like to fully commission and build Phase I of our anode materials facility,” said Desaulniers. “That would be a major milestone for the upcoming few quarters,” he added. “We are also in construction mode for the mining and concentrators, the Phase II,” explained Desaulniers, adding that the Company expects to commission a large scale project in 2023. “These are very exciting times, and every week the market has a new announcement around new potential customers.” To close the interview, Desaulniers elaborated on the Company’s potential as they continue to advance numerous projects in the growing sustainable energy sector. “Five years from now, wherever we are will be quite different in terms of growth compared today.” To hear the entire interview with Eric Desaulniers, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7849296-nouveau-monde-discusses-progress-of-battery-anode-materials-facility-and-potential-nyse-uplisting. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About Nouveau Monde Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully-integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to (i) the positive impact of the foregoing on project economics, (ii) the intended results of the initiatives described above, (iii) the intended project output capacity and (iv) generally, or the "About Nouveau Monde" paragraph which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release.

Article content Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of the Company’s assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s businesses, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments’ responses thereto, and general economic conditions. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Disclaimer could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Further information regarding Company is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website at: www.NouveauMonde.group.

