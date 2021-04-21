Wade Dawe Early Warning Report

Article content

Halifax, Nova Scotia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on April 16, 2021, he acquired control of an additional 550,000 common shares of Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (“Gold Hunter”) in a private transaction. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe directly owned 1,450,000 common shares and indirectly owned 400,000 common shares through Brigus Capital Inc., a company controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon gaining control over these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe and entities he controls hold 2,400,000 common shares of Gold Hunter, representing approximately 11% of the 21,550,450 issued and outstanding common shares of Gold Hunter.

The common shares of Gold Hunter were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in Gold Hunter depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.