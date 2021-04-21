





Opgal Launches the World's Most Compact Uncooled Optical Gas Imaging Camera

Karmiel, Israel–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. is announcing the EyeCGas Mini, its first uncooled Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) camera designed to detect medium to large leaks. Available for Methane, SF6, Ammonia, HFCs, and more.

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7948/81169_opgalenhanced.jpg Opgal has embedded an uncooled thermal camera into a compact, feature-rich Android-based device designed explicitly for OGI applications. This lightweight and cost-effective thermal camera will ensure wider consumer access to tools for Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) applications. Leak detection regulations are becoming more stringent. Opgal is a market leader in OGI solutions for over 15 years and was the first to market Android-based thermal imaging cameras in 2014. By combining these solutions, Opgal can provide an effective mass-market solution, ensuring people’s safety, protecting valuable assets and the environment.

Article content The EyeCGas Mini is a feature-rich device, including live streaming for real-time remote sharing, image fusion (visual and thermal cameras) for better localization and visualization of leaks, and built-in GPS. The camera also features thermography with a choice of color palettes, has an operating time of more than 5 hours, and weighs only 600g (1.3lbs). EyeCGas Mini is an Android-based device that allows for the rapid development of new features. A simple upgrade procedure ensures the consumer always has access to the most updated technology. EyeCGas Mini is the ideal tool for technicians at remote sites and prolonged fieldwork. President and CEO Ehud Dinerman stated, “This is the next big thing in gas detection since the establishment of OGI. As a global pioneer and world leader in the OGI market, we believe the EyeCGas Mini will fill a market gap and broadly serve the industry. EyeCGas Mini is part of the Opgal strategic plan to offer the Oil and Gas market enhanced and total OGI solutions and to support the growing needs for fugitive gas detection.” EyeCGas Mini is the newest member of the already wide range of gas imaging solutions manufactured by Opgal. Other solutions include EyeCGas 2.0, a cooled intrinsically safe OGI camera, EyeCGas 24/7, fixed monitoring solutions, and EyeCSite quantification and alert software. As part of the launch, Opgal will give away one free EyeCGas Mini, and more details can be found in this link www.opgal.com/eyecgas-mini-launch-and-giveaway.

Article content To learn more about the EyeCGas Mini, please visit www.opgal.com/products/eyecgas-mini. About Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd. Opgal is a leading manufacturer of innovative thermal imaging cameras across multiple industry verticals. Opgal offers a wide selection of cooled and uncooled OEM thermal imaging cameras, systems, and cores for industrial, defense, security, and aviation applications. Its products have been field-tested worldwide for 40 years. The company’s creative R&D, cutting-edge technology, speed, customer orientation, and flexibility make Opgal an ideal partner. Opgal is equally owned by Rafael and Elbit Systems and headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. With subsidiaries in the US, Canada, and India. Contact

