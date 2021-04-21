Universal PropTech Inc. Now Listed on the OTCQB Under the Symbol 'UPIPF'

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (FSE:8LH) (“UPI” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has received approval and will begin trading on the OTCQB, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC“) in New York. The Company’s shares will begin trading on the OTCQB on April 21, 2021, under the symbol “UPIPF”.

Chris Hazelton, CEO of Universal PropTech commented: “We are excited to begin trading in the United States, and we welcome the opportunity to share our story and journey with new investors.” Mr. Hazelton continued: “UPI provides an opportunity for investors to capitalize on growth opportunities created by our healthy building solutions, as well as investment and exclusive sales verticals for ISBRG Corp and their SpotLight19 platform.”

The OTC operates the world’s largest electronic interdealer quotation system for US broker dealers and offers multiple media channels to increase the visibility of OTC-listed companies. Trading on the OTCQB market enables companies to efficiently build broader investor awareness and provide U.S. investors with a seamless trading facility to more easily trade through the broker of their choice.