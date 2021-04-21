1289625 B.C. Ltd. Completes Plan of Arrangement

Under the statutory plan of arrangement (“ Plan of Arrangement “), each 128 Shareholder received the following in exchange for each existing common share of 128: 100,000 common shares of 1287390 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1287396 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1287398 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1287401 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1287405 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1287406 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1287409 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1287411 B.C. Ltd., 100,000 common shares of 1287412 B.C. Ltd., and 100,000 common shares of 1287413 B.C. Ltd. for each outstanding common share of 128 held (the “ Distributed Securities “). In addition to the distribution of the Distributed Securities to the 128 Shareholders, each existing common share of 128 was exchanged for one new common share of 128 (“ New Common Share “).

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – 1289625 B.C. Ltd. (“ 128 ” or the “ Company “), 1287390 B.C. Ltd., 1287396 B.C. Ltd., 1287398 B.C. Ltd., 1287401 B.C. Ltd., 1287405 B.C. Ltd., 1287406 B.C. Ltd., 1287409 B.C. Ltd., 1287411 B.C. Ltd., 1287412 B.C. Ltd., and 1287413 B.C. Ltd. are pleased to announce that the arrangement previously announced by 128 in its March 25, 2021 management information circular was completed April 6, 2021.

As a result of completing the Plan of Arrangement, 1287396 B.C. Ltd., 1287398 B.C. Ltd., 1287401 B.C. Ltd., 1287405 B.C. Ltd., 1287406 B.C. Ltd., 1287409 B.C. Ltd., 1287411 B.C. Ltd., 1287412 B.C. Ltd., and 1287413 B.C. Ltd. are now separate reporting issuers and 128 holds no interest in any of the aforementioned entities.

For further information please contact:

James Ward

CEO, 1289625 B.C. Ltd.

Phone: 416-897-2359

james@wardfinancial.ca

