TrustBIX Inc. Advances Its ESG Intiative with Sunterra as Its First Client for BuildSense Energy Management Solutions

Article content Edmonton, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (“TrustBIX” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that the Sunterra Group (“Sunterra“) is its first client for the BuildSense® suite of energy management solutions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. TrustBIX Inc. Advances Its ESG Intiative with Sunterra as Its First Client for BuildSense Energy Management Solutions Back to video The BuildSense suite of solutions is offered in three discrete solutions as Build Aware, Build Sight, and Build Sense, and gives customers progressively deeper insight into energy consumption and sustainability management in their business operations. TrustBIX previously announced on December 7, 2020 that it signed a value-added reseller agreement with Green Metrics Technologies Ltd. (“Green Metrics“) for the BuildSense® suite for the agri-food sector. TrustBIX has already completed a Build Aware review of various Sunterra production, processing, and retail locations in Alberta. With Build Aware, historical energy consumption at target locations was examined, and sites that may benefit from a deeper on-site engagement were identified.

Article content With this announcement, TrustBIX is moving forward with Sunterra to complete Build Sight engagements at multiple locations. Build Sight mimics an ASHRAE Level II audit and involves both analysis of the building envelope as well as a detailed assessment of electrical and thermal loads and associated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Green Metrics supported the completion of the Build Aware engagement and is also providing support on the Build Sight portion. “At Sunterra, we are always looking at ways to be more efficient and utilize less energy where possible. We are pleased to be working with TrustBIX and Green Metrics to benchmark our operations in order to target possible operational savings,” said Ray Price, President of Sunterra. “We are very excited to be working with a progressive company like Sunterra,” said James Freeman, Chief Growth Officer of TrustBIX. “With their vertically-integrated operations, Sunterra is the perfect client to show the value of energy management solutions at all points in the agri-food value chain, and to demonstrate how money can be saved and GHG emissions reduced to enhance sustainability.” About Sunterra Group The Sunterra Group is a dynamic organization that comprises pig production (Sunterra Farms), pork processing (Sunterra Meats), retail locations (Sunterra Market) as well as Soleterra d’Italia. For the past three generations, the Price family have built their business around pork. From producing pigs with superior genetics to strict processing standards and a thriving retail business, Sunterra is a name synonymous with quality. For over 60 years, our philosophy has not changed: we want to nourish our customers with affordable, fresh, quality food. Visit us at https://www.sunterramarket.com/.

Article content About BuildSense by Green Metrics BuildSense® is a software as a service (SaaS) solution that empowers building operators to deeply understand their assets and fully optimize building performance. BuildSense® delivers this power through connected sensors that track building system data to learn and generate strategies that drive down building operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions. BuildSense® provides strategies to reduce energy consumption using data driven algorithms to identify behavioural or physical building changes. BuildSense® empowers building owners and managers to navigate the smart building marketplace. For more information, visit www.buildsense.io or email info@buildsense.io. About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability. By addressing consumer and agri-food business demands, the Company has a goal to become the most trusted and largest source of third-party food traceability and sustainability information globally – Gate to Plate®. TrustBIX Inc.’s focus is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour. The Company’s proprietary platform, BIX (Business infoXchange System), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative use of data and technology. Extensive R&D has allowed TrustBIX to create a new blockchain-derived technology to complement its mature and proven traceability systems. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, the Company can deliver independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain. ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes. For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/@TrustBIX_Inc, Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco, or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/.

Article content Forward-Looking Information This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company’s present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “propose”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions used by any of the Company’s management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company’s internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company’s current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81197 #distro

