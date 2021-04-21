Mosaic Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Annual Special Meeting

Article content

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – Mosaic Capital Corporation (TSXV: M) (TSXV: M.DB) (“Mosaic“) intends to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after market close.

FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at

8:00 AM MT (10:00 AM ET). All interested parties are invited to join the conference call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 from within Canada or the U.S. or 403-532-5601 from Calgary or internationally, then entering the participant Code 63121#. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A recording of the conference call will be made available on Mosaic’s website – https://mosaiccapitalcorp.com/.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Company also wishes to announce that its Annual and Special Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM MT at the offices of Mosaic Capital Corporation located at 400, 2424 – 4th Street SW, Calgary, Alberta. Due to the current public health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the requirement for social distancing, the meeting will be conducted by way of conference call and shareholders should refrain from attending in person. The timing and process for voting by proxy remains the same as prior years and is described in detail in the Information Circular that was mailed to shareholders on April 9, 2021.