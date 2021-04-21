WSGF - Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment App On Schedule For Production Roll Out - Development Progress Update Friday

Article content

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) (“WSGF”) today confirmed the production release of its coming Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment Application remains on track to be ready in May and potentially by the end of April.

The production rollout confirmation today comes in response to a delay in publishing the latest software update to beta users. The feedback from beta users has been captured and corresponding software updates have been made. After experiencing a slight delay in publishing the update to beta users, management decided to conduct a thorough internal review of the updates.

The software is now ready to go out to beta users pending the implementation of enhanced user support resource. The beta test ended up having many more users than originally anticipated and user support was one of the lessons learned leading to a decision to upgrade the user support resources prior to redeploying the updated beta software.