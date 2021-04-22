Heliostar Announces Change of Auditor

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) (“Heliostar” or the “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditors from MNP LLP (the (“Former Auditor”) to Davidson & Co. LLP (the “Successor Auditor”) effective April 12, 2021. At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective April 12, 2021 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective April 12, 2021, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for the relevant period, being the financial year ended March 31, 2020. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the “Notice”) on SEDAR together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.