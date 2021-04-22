





Article content Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues a special Earth Day edition of the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast, featuring an exclusive interview with Foothills Exploration, Inc’s. (OTC Pink: FTXP) Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Christopher C. Jarvis. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Earth Day Cleantech Podcast - Energy Expert Chris Jarvis of Foothills Exploration Inc. Shares Insight on Transition to Cleantech and How Oil and Gas Market Plays Out Back to video Listen to the Podcast: https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2021/042021-CleanTech-FTXP.mp3 Listen to the cleantech and climate change podcast on Spotify Mr. Jarvis discusses the energy transition currently taking place and how oil and gas and cleantech will play out, both short term and long term for the sector and his Company. He has 20-plus years of capital markets and investment experience, covering equity, commodity and fixed-income markets. He was ranked #1 by Bloomberg’s BARR analyst ranking system as a publishing analyst in 2005 and has contributed to CNBC, Fox Business News, and Reuters.

Article content Looking at the ten-year outlook Jarvis said, “We’ll be looking to continue to build our natural gas assets; that means developing our Wind River Basin assets (The Company owns approximately 16,000 acres of leaseholds located in Fremont County, Wyoming) and it also means that we’ll be looking at doing acquisitions again. Gas will play a large role over the next fifty years during this global push for renewables. “At the same time, through our recent announcement on New Energy Ventures, LLC, for the energy transition we will be looking at entering new markets in carbon capture, blue-green hydrogen production oil field tech and geothermal exploration. I’m sure there’s going to be other emerging technologies that we can look into and participate in. “I agree that traditional oil and gas assets are still going to have a major role; especially natural gas. I think it’s a bridge fuel into some of these other emerging technologies that we can tap into for this movement to green energy. I think it’s a dual strategy that is going to work out well for the Company.” About Foothills Exploration Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC Pink: FTXP) is an oil and gas exploration company focused on natural gas exploration and participating in the global energy transition. The Company’s principal asset located in the Wind River Basin, Wyoming, consists of approximately 16,000 acres of highly prospective development acreage. The Company’s initiative is to generate high-impact exploration projects focused on natural gas. Learn more at the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com.

Podcast host: Dawn Van Zant, founder of Investorideas.com

https://www.investorideas.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp Visit the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast page at Investorideas.com Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/ The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes ( Apple Podcasts) , Audible , Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Play Music and most audio platforms available. About Investorideas.com – News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea’s original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns : Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye.

For disclosure purposes the distribution of this podcast featuring Foothills Exploration, Inc. is a paid for service on Investor ideas.

