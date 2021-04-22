Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q4 2020 and 2020 Annual Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call

Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) (“Mobi724” or the “Company”), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, will announce its Q4 2020 and 2020 annual financial results (the “Results”) on Thursday, April 29th, 2021 after-market closing.

Marcel Vienneau and Mathieu Laurin, CEO and CFO respectively of Mobi724, will co-host a webinar on Thursday, April 29th, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the Results and to provide a management update.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2611675881483738640

Webinar ID: 667-555-051

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Alternatively, interested persons may also dial in using their phone:

Canada: +1 647 497-9389

United States: +1 951 384-3421