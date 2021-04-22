





Manganese X Energy Selects Wood for Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Battery Hill Looking to Production of Ultra-High-Purity Battery-Grade Manganese to Supply Growing Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Sectors

Article content Montréal, Québec–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF) (“Manganese X” or the “Company”) is pleasedtoannounce the selection of global consulting and engineering company Wood for the purpose of conducting a Preliminary Economic Assessment(PEA) in order to evaluate the economic viability of its Battery Hill Manganese Project located in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Canada. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Manganese X Energy Selects Wood for Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Battery Hill Back to video The PEA will measure Battery Hill’s full economic and commercialization potential to produce premium ultra-high-purity battery-grade manganese products for the burgeoning North American EV and energy storage sectors. Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman comments, “We are extremely excited to have the highly acclaimed Wood conducting our PEA and working very closely with our metallurgical team at Kemetco Research Inc. We anticipate this technical study will validate our new cost-saving metallurgical processes and our upcoming patent application to economically produce a competitive, safe, sustainable, high grade, EV compliant manganese product. With the demand for the creation of a USA-Canada supply chain lessening the need for foreign imports. along with the continuing expansion of EV and back up energy storage units utilizing manganese, we are very optimistic for the future.”

Article content With completion of the latest drill program on February 16th 2021 of 28 holes, totalling 4509 meters, the Company expects completion of the NI-43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate in the near future. Wood is a global leader in consulting and engineering across energy and the built environment, providing consulting expertise for project and operation solutions in more than 60 countries, employing around 40,000 people. For the second year in a row, Wood has been ranked the #1 Top International Design Firm in Engineering News-Record’s 2020 ranking. Wood’s industry-recognised experts in every facet of project assessment, development and optimisation provide global mining solutions across the full life cycle from initial concept studies and design to project delivery, operations and asset support. Wood will utilize its New Brunswick-based team to address water, tailings, environmental and social aspects of the study, and to support the collection and estimation of local costs. About Manganese X Energy Corp. Manganese X’s mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is moving toward commercialization of a manganese deposit in Canada.

Article content Subsidiary Disruptive Battery’s mission is to develop an HVAC air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com On behalf of the Board of Directors of MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

