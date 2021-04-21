Bengal Announces Latest Corporate Presentation

Article content

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 21, 2021) – Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce our latest Corporate Presentation, which can be viewed through the following link: https://bengalenergy.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Bengal-Energy-Management-Presentation-2021.04.21.pdf

About Bengal

Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. The Company is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “BNG”. Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bengal Energy Ltd.

Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer

(403) 205-2526

Jerrad Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer

(403) 781-7021

Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca

Website: www.bengalenergy.ca

