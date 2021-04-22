





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”) today launched the plant-based food technology company’s rebranded corporate presence, brought to life in a revamped “The Very Good Food Co.” logo and newly unveiled website, www.VeryGoodFood.com. The new site was created as a centralized platform for the Company’s growing portfolio of great-tasting and nutritious plant-based products while showcasing its personality and approachability to the fast-growing base of consumers embracing plant-based food options. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Very Good Food Co. Unveils New Corporate Brand, Website Amid Major North American Growth Back to video Since first launching as a bean-based Butchery in Victoria, British Columbia under The Very Good Butchers brand, the Company has expanded rapidly across North America through its eCommerce platform and is currently building out its U.S. retail network. With over 1,300 points of distribution and fulfilling over 1,800 ecommerce orders on average per week, the Company is expected to grow exponentially this year through new wholesale distribution partnerships, as well as increased production capacity at its new Vancouver-based Rupert Facility.

Article content “We at The Very Good Food Company are well on our way to reaching our mission of getting millions of people to rethink their food choices while doing a world of good,” said VERY GOOD, Co-Founder, CEO Mitchell Scott. “The evolution of our corporate brand and new website are exciting milestones as we grow our family of products and help more consumers access delicious and nutritious plant-based food.” The new website reflects VERY GOOD’s trajectory as a platform for current and future brands developed or acquired by The Very Good Food Company, offering consumers a diverse range of great-tasting, plant-based options. Most recently, the Company expanded its portfolio with the introduction of cheese following its acquisition of The Cultured Nut Inc, artisan vegan cheese company on the West Coast of Canada. “Just as The Very Good Food Company is committed to simple, natural and easily pronounceable ingredients, the new site features real people enjoying real food. We are proud of the community we’ve built since our early days selling out at local farmer’s markets, and we are eager for the new site to act as a hub for the growing community of consumers who care about and like to have fun with their food choices,” said VERY GOOD Co-Founder, CRDO James Davison. VERY GOOD recently announced a partnership with Green Spoon Sales to increase its distribution across the U.S. and the availability of its products through the online vegan grocer, GTFO It’s Vegan.

Article content The Company’s new website and branding is now live at verygoodfood.com. The Company will be discussing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on a conference call on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/ 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Participant Dial-In Numbers: Toll-Free: 1-855-327-6837

Toll / International: 1-631-891-4304 * Participants should request The Very Good Food Company Earnings Call. The call will be available via webcast on Very Good’s investor page of the Company website at verygoodfood.com/investors or at this link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on VERY GOOD’s investor page approximately two hours after the conference call has ended. About The Very Good Food Company Inc. The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces plant-based meat and other food products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand. OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE’RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Article content This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as “proposed”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating to the Company’s expected exponential growth through new wholesale distribution partnerships and increased production at the Rupert Facility, the fast growing base of plant-based consumers, the attributes of the Company’s new corporate website and the Company’s ability to reach its mission. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because VERY GOOD can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available.. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, VERY GOOD disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

