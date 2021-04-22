Esports Entertainment Group Becomes Official Gambling Sponsor of Beyond the Summit's Upcoming CS:GO Tournament

Esports Entertainment Group’s partnership with BTS specifically focuses on the North and South American CS:GO audience, and the event will be broadcasted live in Portuguese and English. VIE.bet will be offering live odds and specials throughout the event as the tournament’s exclusive betting partner.

“The Summit, produced by BTS, has always been an event that is exciting and entertaining across all esports communities,” stated Bux Syed, Director of VIE. “Whether its CS:GO, Dota 2 or Smash Bros., the uniqueness of this event catches viewers from all over the world. My team and I are very excited to partner with BTS for this event.”

Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an esports and online gambling company, announced its VIE.bet brand is the official sponsor of Beyond the Summit’s (“BTS”) upcoming CS:GO tournament, taking place online from May 14 to May 30, 2021.

BTS’s last CS:GO tournament, CS_Summit007, generated 19.3 million total live event views from 6.4 million unique viewers on the Twitch platform, with peak concurrent viewers of 236K and an average concurrent viewership of 47K.

BTS is one of the world’s largest esports networks with over 20 billion lifetime minutes watched and the fifth most viewed Twitch channel of all time. BTS broadcasts are distributed in over 110 countries on both linear TV and digital outlets. BTS boasts a total social media reach of over five million total followers.

