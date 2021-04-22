





ISW Holdings Discusses 276% Asset Growth and Elimination of $2.4 Million in Convertible Debt with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed ISW Holdings (OTC Pink: ISWH) (“the Company”), a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. CEO of the Company, Alonzo Pierce, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ISW Holdings Discusses 276% Asset Growth and Elimination of $2.4 Million in Convertible Debt with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “ISWH first began as an alcoholic beverage company,” shared Pierce before elaborating on the Company’s innovative strategies in diversifying their portfolio in this sector. He then shared that the Company has since emerged into the telehealth and crypto industries, and continues to grow within these sectors. “We have consistently had an increase in revenues every quarter,” shared Pierce. Jolly then commented on a recent press release detailing the Company’s 2020 financials, including 276% in asset growth and a 528% net cash increase year-over-year to $86,000. Pierce also shared that the Company’s subsidiary, Paradigm Home Health (PHH) generated over $1 million in revenue compared to $627,498 in 2019. “There is still a lot of work to be done, but that is the nature of our business plan; it’s not easily attainable without a team,” said Pierce.

Article content “Where are you at in the process of uplisting to the OTCQB?”, asked Jolly. “We were on the OTCQB before and we had a toxic lender,” explained Pierce, adding that the OTC encouraged the Company to get rid of their toxic notes, as well as file a registration statement. “We’re close to having that acceptance back on the OTCQB,” he shared. “Where are we at with the note holders and what does the balance sheet look like?”, asked Jolly. Pierce shared that the Company is on track to eliminate its toxic debt, and recently signed an agreement with GPL Ventures to eliminate $2.4 million dollars of convertible promissory notes. “The toxic debt will all be gone, and I think that is the best way to protect the shareholders,” said Pierce. “Why are you increasing the authorized shares from 60 million to 200 million?”, asked Jolly. Pierce explained that the Company decreased the authorized shares to 60 million last year while working on the Company’s convertible debt. As the debt continues to be eliminated, the Company will raise the authorized shares to 200 million for growth and expansion. “Will you be doing some M&A in the near future?”, asked Jolly. “Yes,” said Pierce, adding that the Company is actively seeking out opportunities. “We are the title sponsor for the Mining Disrupt in Miami in the month of July, which will have some of the top cryptocurrency mining companies there,” said Pierce, noting that having the additional authorized shares ready-to-go will allow the Company to take advantage of any opportunities that come along.

Article content To close the interview, Pierce elaborated on the Company’s potential, as well as their strong focus on shareholder value. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company’s current projects and upcoming announcements as they continue to grow. To hear Alonzo Pierce’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7850536-isw-holdings-discusses-276-asset-growth-and-elimination-of-2-4-million-in-convertible-debt-with. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About ISW Holdings ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which include conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration and distribution efficiency. The Company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space, and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

Article content For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company’s reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com). Company Contact:

