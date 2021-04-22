





Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (“the Company”), a company that develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. CEO of the Company, Michael Mo, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CEO of KULR Technology Group Inc., Michael Mo, Featured on The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “At KULR, we come from a 30-year heritage of building carbon fiber thermal energy management technology for aerospace and defense applications,” said Mo, before elaborating on the Company’s impressive clients. “Our parts are trusted by NASA; they are on the Mars Rover 2020 Perseverance,” he shared. “Our parts are also on the International Space Station,” added Mo. “Our mission is to take these space proven technologies to make the world of lithium batteries and electronics cooler, lighter, and safer.”

Article content Jolly then asked about the advantages of the new administration, as well as the efforts to increase the use of electric vehicles moving forward. “It is a very ambitious plan to bring the green energy jobs back to the US,” said Mo. “Electrification is going to be the future of this green economy, and battery storage is a critical part of that ,” he continued. “We focus on the safety side of battery storage,” said Mo. “There has been a massive amount of risk involved in these large energy storage projects,” he explained. “We have a battery safety technology that we developed with NASA in 2015, which is on the International Space Station to keep the electric laptop batteries safe,” continued Mo. “We are working with both commercial entities, as well as government regulation bodies to commercialize this technology.” Jolly commented on the Company’s recent announcement regarding their decision to move to a larger facility to accommodate their growth and asked whether the Company is moving out of the development stage and closer to commercialization. “We exited 2020 on a very strong growth quarter, we are up about 300% year-over-year on our Q4,” said Mo. “We actually see this kind of growth continuing to 2021,” he added, before elaborating on the Company’s growing management team. “We’re definitely gearing up for a scale-up in production and big growth in 2021 and beyond.” “When do you think commercialization will come to fruition and revenues will fall on the balance sheet?” asked Jolly. “Some of the commercialization is already taking place, and you should continue to see revenue ramp up throughout 2020 and 2021,” said Mo. “The expectation is that when our revenue run rate gets to about ten million dollars, we will be able to start giving a more definite forecast,” he explained. “Before that I think we will just remain focused on growing the top-line as quickly as possible.”

Article content The conversation then turned to the Company’s partnership with Andretti Technologies. “What are the goals and your ambitions of this technical partnership if you will?” asked Jolly. “We’re really thrilled about our partnership with the Andretti’s,” said Mo. “Michael Andretti’s organization is one of the most famous names in autosports in the US,” explained Mo. “KULR became the official thermal management and battery safety technology partner for Andretti Technologies,” he shared. “The mission of the partnership is to establish a thermal management testing design platform for high performance battery solutions with the highest safety ratings.” “We will also focus on co-developing and marketing battery safety and high-performance thermal management technologies to serve the motorsports world and populate that technology down to the mass market EV applications,” continued Mo. “We found the alignment in mission statements to be super exciting for us to work with them.” To close the interview, Mo thanked listeners and shareholders for their interest in the Company and encouraged them to keep up to date on their current projects and upcoming announcements. To hear Michael Mo’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7850538-ceo-of-kulr-technology-group-inc-michael-mo-featured-on-the-stock-day-podcast. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the Company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

Article content About KULR Technology Group Inc. KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the Company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com. Safe Harbor Statement This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

