HIRE Technologies Announces Conference Call for 2020 Year-End Financial Results

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at the following URL: http://meetingconnectsales.adobeconnect.com/hire/

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HIRE) (“HIRE” or the “Company”), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, will release its 2020 year-end financial results, for the period ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its results the following day, Thursday, April 29th at 9:00 am ET. The call will be hosted by Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Teguh, Chief Financial Officer. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps our clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success.

For further information, please contact:

HIRE Technologies Inc.

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 264-9196

Email: sdealy@hire.company

Web: hire.company

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81381

#distro