Petratherm Limited Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Disposition of Common Shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. (Formerly, Skarb Exploration Corp.)

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – Petratherm Limited (ASX: PTR) (“Petratherm“) announces that it has filed an early warning report (the “Report“) announcing that it has disposed of 33,333,333 common shares (the “Disposed Shares“) of Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE:OZ) (formerly, Skarb Exploration Corp.) (“Outback Goldfields“). Petratherm acquired the Disposed Shares as consideration for the sale of its gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. Unless permitted under securities legislation, Petratherm must not trade the common shares before April 16, 2021. Following the expiry of this restriction period, Petratherm distributed all of the Disposed Shares in specie to its shareholders effective today. Following the disposition of the Disposed Shares, Petratherm holds nil shares of Outback Goldfields.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Petratherm Limited Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to the Disposition of Common Shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. (Formerly, Skarb Exploration Corp.) Back to video

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by Petratherm.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on Outback Goldfield’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Simon O’Loughlin, Director

Petratherm Limited

Tel: +61 8 8111 4000

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81403

#distro