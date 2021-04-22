Kelt Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

Article content

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 22, 2021) – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) (“Kelt” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 21, 2021 have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 102,518,826 common shares, representing 54.36% of the common shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.

Fixing Number of Directors

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at six (6) was approved at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 101,368,949 99.99 7,583 0.01

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Company were duly elected as directors of the Company with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting by way of a ballot, as follows: