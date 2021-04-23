Article content

Red Deer, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – Rifco Inc. (TSXV: RFC) (“Rifco” or the “Company”)announced today that as part of its regular review of compensation, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of 300,000 stock options to the non-management directors of the Company. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.75 per common share and will expire on April 22, 2026. The options will vest over four years.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rifco Grants Options Back to video

Further, the board has revised its pay structure. Non-management directors will receive $30,000 annually for their services, and the chair will receive an additional $5,000 annually. Should any special committees be struck, committee members will receive an additional $5,000 per month that the committee is functioning. The pay structure simplifies previous pay structure and should reduce the overall board compensation by up to 25 percent.

About Rifco

Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation (“RNAF”). Rifco’s sole, wholly owned, subsidiary operates with a purpose to help its clients obtain a safe and reliable vehicle by providing alternative finance solutions. RNAF currently distributes its alternative finance products indirectly through select automotive dealer partners.