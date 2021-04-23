





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YK) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Headland West Indies LLC in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to launch #SVGStrong, a campaign to raise funds, in-kind donations, and expertise to support response, recovery and rebuilding following the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano in the country. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Red Light Holland and Headland West Indies Lead #SVGStrong, a Relief Effort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Back to video “As Red Light Holland continues its productive talks with both the highest levels of the SVG government and members of the Vincentian business community in the emerging plant-based wellness industry, we are immediately doing our part to support them at this critical time by powering this initiative. Having spent a significant amount of time recently in SVG, I grew very fond of the beauty of this nation and its people. In the wake of this devastating volcano, we recognize the magnitude of the task facing the government, now and in the months ahead. #SVGStrong allows us to rise together to help meet this challenge and help the people directly affected,” said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland. “I implore everyone to step up and join us in SVG’s time of need and please go to www.SVGstrong.org for more info.”

Article content #SVGStrong is powered by Red Light Holland and it is further supported by SVG Pioneer Licensees Mera Life Sciences, Ajori Health and Wellness, and SVG Biomed – the psychedelic subsidiary of Headland West Indies. Donations will be administered by Headland West Indies’ team in St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the supervision of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) and with the facilitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade through its consulate in Toronto, Canada. The companies’ commitments include: EC$53,000 (CDN $25,000) donation by Red Light Holland

An additional EC$32,000 donation from Mera Life Science, SVG Biomed, and Ajori Health and Wellness

Sourcing of much-needed items such as food, water, medicines, and testing supplies

Establishment and promotion of a special fundraising page for additional corporate donations

Execution of all logistics on the ground in St Vincent and The Grenadines by Headland West Indies, led by CEO, Cyril Campbell and their outreach team, with the support of the Metrocint General Insurance company, The Hairouna Media Group, and LMJ Law Chambers “Thank you to Red Light Holland, Mera Life Sciences, Headland West Indies, and Ajori Health and Wellness. These pioneers of the nascent Competitive Modern Medicinal and Wellness Industries have come together to make this substantive and generous pledge to our country’s emergency response efforts,” said Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “The Help SVG initiative signals their long-term investment, partnership, and commitment to the people and economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

Article content Individuals or organizations interested in learning more or supporting through monetary or in-kind donations can visit SVGStrong.org. About Red Light Holland Corp. Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands. The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws. For additional information on Red Light Holland:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/ About Headland West Indies LLC Based in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Headland West Indies LLC (Headland) is a privately held company that harnesses the power of medicinal plants – from cultivation treatment. Headland’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Windican Health Inc, an emerging cultivator, processor and exporter of medicinal cannabis. Psychedelics licenses SVG Biomed Inc is a developer of pharmaceutical-grade entheogens and other nutraceuticals. The Company’s clinical division, Headland Health Centres, will provide on-site treatments for patients in need of psychedelic-assisted therapies.

Article content Forward-Looking Statements Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Red Light Holland. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: references to the donations of cash and supplies, the establishment of a fundraising page, the partnership between Red Light Holland and Headland West Indies in providing emergency support and administering donations, and the intended outcomes of the SVG strong initiative. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Red Light Holland, including without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian economy and Red Light Holland’s business, and the extent and duration of such impact; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Red Light Holland’s business; no unanticipated expenses or costs arise that would affect Red Light Holland’s ability to meet its donation commitments; and Red Light Holland’s partnership with and operations in Saint Vincent remain operative and on favorable terms. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what the Company believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Article content Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licenses and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals, licenses, and permits to operate and expand the Company’s facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the medical-use and adult-use psilocybin industry, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company’s limited operating history; reliance on management; the Company’s requirements for additional financing; and competition for mental health and wellness investments. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81543 #distro

