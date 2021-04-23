





CO2 GRO Inc. Discusses Global Expansion of Their Revolutionary CO2 Delivery Solutions(TM) Technology with the Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – April 23, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CO2 GRO Inc. (OTCQB:BLONF) (TSXV:GROW) (“the Company”), a company whose proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is poised to revolutionize the global high value plant greenhouse industry. CEO of the Company, Aaron Archibald, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CO2 GRO Inc. Discusses Global Expansion of Their Revolutionary CO2 Delivery Solutions(TM) Technology with the Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background. “We are a precision Ag-tech company; we have patent-protected CO2 systems for sealed and open-air protected growers. The benefits of our precision carbon application are profit maximization, which sometimes double the profits of our grower partners,” explained Archibald. “Our mission is to naturally accelerate the growth of high value plants efficiently, safely, and profitably,” he continued. “We are in an early commercial stage having sold 20 systems to date in both the US and Canada, and we have over a dozen commercial feasibilities underway.”

Article content “The global market opportunity in front of us is enormous, and we don’t have any direct competition,” said Archibald, before elaborating on the Company’s management team and revenue totals over the past nine months. “We have also announced a number of sales since then.” “How does your technology work?”, asked Jolly. “Our technology precisely delivers saturated CO2 gas by first dissolving CO2 into water and then misting onto plant canopy,” explained Archibald, adding that the system intermittently mists for only a few minutes per day. “What that does is create a microenvironment around the plant that osmotically drives saturated CO2 through the plant surface and into the plant,” he shared. “Every grower we talk to knows that plants need CO2 to create sugars from the additional carbon they can absorb, and we simply are a better delivery mechanism for that.” Jolly then asked about the Company’s pricing for their CO2 systems moving forward. “We price systems on a per square foot basis,” shared Archibald. “So, if you have a 2,000 square foot micro-grow with a high value plant, it could cost more per square foot than some of our potential customers and customers who have several million square feet of protected agriculture that we’re servicing.” “How large is the potential market that you will try to service?”, asked Jolly. “It’s an absolutely huge market,” said Archibald. “Initially, we looked at the market as being about 50 billion square feet of greenhouses with most of them not being able to utilize CO2 because of their heat venting requirements,” he explained. “What we then learned is that it is over 600 billion square feet of global market for us and less than 1.5% of that market can utilize CO2 gassing right now.”

Article content Jolly then commented on the Company’s numerous announcements over the last twelve months, including commercial feasibility studies around the world. “We’re a global company and we recognize that although we’re based in North America, we need to be doing business globally,” said Archibald. “We announced a number of commercial feasibilities in large multi-million square foot facilities, so we’re in a small percentage of their growth space that allows us the opportunity to expand that relationship.” “Lastly and maybe most importantly, we’ve been working very closely with the Canadian Trade Commission, and they have been plugging us into these foreign markets,” continued Archibald. “They’re a fantastic organization,” he shared before elaborating on the advantages of this relationship. “What can investors expect going forward and why should they take a look at your company?”, asked Jolly. “I think we’re definitely undervalued considering the market size available to us,” said Archibald. “We’re a new technology, we’re a groundbreaking technology, and we’re itching to get our sales team and marketing partners back travelling post COVID-19 vaccinations in countries where we have advanced customer discussions to accelerate commercial feasibility studies and sales,” he continued. “While COVID-19 did slow down a number of commercial feasibility studies, we didn’t actually lose any of those,” said Archibald. “Frequent virtual meetings, like we’re doing today, have really helped keep that sales momentum alive.”

Article content To close the interview, Archibald elaborated on the Company’s strategic relationships such as with the largest shareholder Ospraie Ag Sciences LLC. and partnerships around the world, as well as their dedicated management team. “We’re clean tech following ESG practices and something that people should consider putting in their early-stage sustainability investment portfolio.” To hear Aaron Archibald’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7851388-co2-gro-inc-discusses-global-expansion-of-their-revolutionary-co2-delivery-solutions-technology. Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About CO2 GRO Inc. GROW’s proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is poised to revolutionize the global high value plant greenhouse industry. Its usage provides growers the opportunity to increase revenue by up to 30% and suppress the development of pathogens thereby reducing crop loss risks in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ dissolves and saturates CO2 gas into water creating a bubble-less aqueous CO2 solution. When the solution is misted onto high value plants it increases revenue to greenhouse growers by up to 30% through a combination of larger plants and shorter crop grow time.

Article content The worldwide markets for GROW’s disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology are the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses, 85% of which cannot economically or optimally employ CO2 gas to maximize revenue and the 600 billion square feet of open air protected ag, 100% of which cannot employ CO2gas. GROW’s CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology now enables all greenhouse growers everywhere to maximize revenue easily with low systems capital costs and ease of systems installation into overhead misting systems. GROW’s management is moving quickly to capitalize on this world-wide opportunity by establishing marketing partner relationships internationally. Currently marketing partnerships are in place covering 14 countries with quickly growing interest from multiple other potential partners. In North America, GROW maintains regional sales representatives and support teams. GROW’s CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patent pending applications. GROW’s high value plant data developed through scientific research and commercial feasibilities with multiple potential customers has demonstrated the beneficial effects of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology on many high value plants including peppers, lettuce, strawberries, microgreens, kale, medicinal plants, cannabis, hemp, roses and orchids. GROW’s CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is environmentally friendly, sustainable, provides for crops grown to be certified as organic and supports locally grown food minimizing the risk associated with extended global food chains.

Article content Our organization is committed to fostering and maintaining an inclusive respectful environment providing equal opportunities at all levels to people of different genders, nationalities, and age and education background with a focus on values that align with our corporate culture. GROW is conscious of the environment, our impact on it and also for the health and welfare of our staff, our clients, partners and stakeholders. We support the best practices for the COVID-19 pandemic and have revisited our previous procedures for sales and business development. Further, GROW’s CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology does not pose any health and safety risks to employees. As a global organization, GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance practices and we do so wherever possible to ensure we are an employer of choice and opportunity. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically and naturally using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™. We do well for the planet, the people we work with who benefit from our solutions and create profits for our shareholders, clients, partners and value in the long term. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions and include information regarding: statements regarding the future direction of the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; plans for expansion and the ability of the Company to obtain, develop and foster its business relationships; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the Company’s ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; and that good relationships with business partners will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the biotechnology industry and the greenhouse growers market are highly competitive, and technical advances in the industry will impact the success of the Company, and other risks described in the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

